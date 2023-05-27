Shropshire bowlers ready for busy Bank Holiday

He’s facing two hectic days over a Bank Holiday weekend packed with tournaments that county bowlers will be contesting, both locally and afar.

Potter’s personal programme starts tomorrow with the Shropshire qualifier for the British Centenary Mixed Pairs at Bridgnorth.

Start time is 10am and entries, costing £12, will be taken on the day, with at least two pairs to go forward to the finals day at Heaton Park in Manchester on October 7.

Bank Holiday Monday sees Potter in charge of the County Handicap in its traditional slot, with Old Shrewsbury the venue and entries again taken on the day costing £10.

Before that, Old Shrewsbury is also the venue tomorrow for the Wem League’s Singles Merit (entries £5 before the 11am start time, anticipated first prize £75).

A top prize of £250 is on offer at tomorrow’s Newport Open, a one-day 32 from 11am with Premier League big guns like Peter Farmer, Wayne Rogers, Wayne Phillips, Scott Harries and Jamie King in the hunt.