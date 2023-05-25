Evans victorious over pal Beer in Woodfield final

From left: Michael Beer, organiser Joe Dicken and winner Paul Evans

And the Sir John Bayley man showed his class yet again to win the Woodfield Open with victory over county senior team-mate Michael Beer.

Evans, who teamed up with Shropshire in 2019, won Sunday’s showdown at the Wolverhampton club 21-12 to pocket a top prize of £600.

Promoter Joe Dicken, who bowls for St Georges, said: “Congratulations to Evo, he played some super stuff in the final, even with a bad back! Commiserations to Fitzy, who played the green extremely well on finals day and during qualifying – Evo was just very good in that final.”

Both had recorded 21-17 semi-final victories, Evans against Phil Clinton and past Champion of Champions Beer versus Nick Wyer.

Castlefields ace Beer beat Martin Gaut of St Georges 21-14 in the quarer-finals and picked up £400 for his efforts.

n n n n

Bowlers from the Brymbo club in Wrexham are dominating Oswestry League competitions so far this season.

Gerald Davies won the Division 4-5 Singles on Sunday at Bersham to follow in the footsteps of Brymbo club-mate Mike Williams who landed the Tote Singles the weekend before.

Not only that but Davies, unbeaten to date for fourth division leaders Brymbo B, beat team-mate Cyril Matthews 21-19 in the final.

A total of 16 entered and in the semi-finals Davies raced to a 21-4 success ove Kat Davies while Matthews got the btter of Rob Davies 21-14.

Quarter-final scores: Gerald Davies 21 David Cunningham 19; Keith Cherrett 19 Kat Davies 21; Darren Kay 11 Rob Davies 21; Cyril Matthews 21 Mark Davies 15.

n n n n

Former Shropshire Premier League club Newport will return to the county bowls spotlight next month.

The No.1 green closest to the Newport clubhouse is the choice of County President Mick Jones to host his big day, the County Merit finals, on Sunday, June 25.