Gaut returns to old haunt to land Mid Shropshire title

Sunshine semi-finalists, from left: Peter Spragg, Louise Cotton, organiser Rob Buroughs, Steve Faulkner and eventual winner Ian Gaut

Ian Gaut is the new Over-60s champion of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League after a sunshine triumph at one of his former haunts.

The St Georges stalwart emerged victorious from a record 20 entries at Donnington Wood on Saturday, being proud to get his hands on the Ray & Jeff Hutchinson Trophy after beating 2017 champion Peter Spragg 21-13 in the final.

“Ian always led in the final after going 7-0 up, Peter trying to fight back but not able to put two ends together as Ian kept finding bowls to halt any momentum,” said organiser Rob Burroughs. “From 13-4 up they traded ends till Peter scored two singles to make it 19-13 – but then Ian found the two he needed next end.”

“Thank you to Donnington Wood for use of their green and for the support of their members measuring and marking, as well as everyone who helped.”

Gaut had marked his first year playing in the senior ranks in 2022 by helping Shropshire reach the final of the British veterans county championship and St Georges to return to the top of the Mid Shropshire seniors league.

He was 4-2 down early on in his semi-final against Steve Faulkner but but won 21-9 while Sinclair legend Spragg beat Louise Cotton in the last four 21-10.

Village club Hadnall landed a major bowls knockout blow season last – and now they have another in their sights for this summer. Surprise winners of the Mid Shropshire’s Harris Cup, Hadnall are targeting the Shropshire Cup, the 10-a-side knockout for non Premier league bowlers that sponsored by KGJ Insurance.

Tonight they have a last-16 tie against Bowring to overcome and a long distance trek to the neutral venue of Highley.

Other cracking ties in prospect are Castlefields against Shifnal at Bridgewater (big green), Horsehay versus Wrockwardine Wood (St Georges bottom green) and Bridgewater against Newport (Meole Brace non Premier green).

Tonight’s other showdowns are: Battlefield v Trench (at Chester Road big); St Georges v Greenfields (Hanmer); Albert Road v Bylet (Wem USC).

Meanwhile, the draw for the quarter-finals of the main County Cup on June 7 will take place tomorrow after a second round that was devoid of surprises.

The closest game was at Meole Brace where St Georges overcame Burway by just eight chalks with last man Clay Flattley winning 21-4 to seal victory.

Holders Ifton defeated Chester Road by 20 at Bowring, Hanwood edged out Meole Brace by 17 at Castlefields (Chris Jones 21-11) while the three non-Premier sides all bowed out of the 12-a-side KO.