Shrewsbury Senior Bowls League is proving to be a big hit

Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover (kneeling) with Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League treasurer Margaret Cooper, secretary Chris Kershaw, chairman Roger Whitfield and deputy chairman Martin Blizard at Meole Brace Bowling Club.

As the league enters its 15th season, around 700 players have been registered to compete across five divisions, with matches taking place on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

League secretary Chris Kershaw welcomed the afternoon set-up as an opportunity for senior citizens to compete in daylight.

Kershaw said: “The league provides friendly competition and a valued social activity for retired people to enjoy every week.

“Having an afternoon senior citizens league enables some of the older bowlers, who don’t like bowling in an evening, to carry on playing competitively.”

Oswestry side Ye Olde Crofte are the latest team to join the league, after Old Shrewsbury A were forced to withdraw midway through last season due to a shortage of players.

Shrewsbury-based caravan dealership Salop Leisure will sponsor the league, with marketing manager Ed Glover proud to be associated.

Glover said: “Long may this very popular league and the clubs continue to prosper.”

Running alongside the league set-up, three knockout competitions will also take place this year, with the top 16 league teams taking part in the Dick Meyrick Cup.

The other two cups consist of the next best 16 teams battling for the Ron Smout Cup, with the remaining teams competing for the Sponsor’s Shield.