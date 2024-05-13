Man, 24, arrested over killing of rapper shot dead in Telford on way to the gym

Tamba Momodu, 20, was shot six times in the head and body in a car park as he visited a gym at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on October 13, 2020.

Telford Police said this morning that a 24-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson and is currently in police custody.

Earlier this month, Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, were charged with murder and arson.

Mr Momodu lived in Donnington, Telford but grew up in London. In total, more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with his death.

In 2021, Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.