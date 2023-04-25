Hanmer score a shock cup win over champions

Bowls

The Welsh village club marched into semi-finals of the Mayhew Trophy for the first time by beating the Wrockites by 16 shots overall.

Jack Hewitt and Tommy Lowndes both won 21-7 in a 40-chalk home win that was key to booking a crack at Sir John Bayley on May 10 after the Wellington side destroyed Wem USC by 71 overall in the six home-six away KO.

Holders Castlefields hammered Adderley by 100 with 11 winners and will take on St Georges, conquerors of County Cup winners Ifton by 24 overall.

Not content with running one open bowls competition this summer, Edgmond have now unveiled details of two more.

The village club will promote a charity day on Sunday, June 4, with entries costing £5 and the winner to receive the Richard Chesters Memorial Trophy.

Then on Saturday, August 12, there will be a one-day Summer Mixed Doubles with qualifying sessions at 9.30am and 1.30pm and entries costing £25.

There are 32 places available and a first prize of £250 will be at stake, the contact for both events being Sarah Glenholmes on 07792-428685.

Bowls diary

£1,580 Burway Open – one-dayer on Saturday, April 22, using both greens at the Ludlow club. Entry £20, and 64 places but no home bowlers. Qualifying at 11am and 12.30pm and £500 to winner with full entry, vacancy details from Jesse James on 07791 244272.

Edgmond Summer Open – 32 places at £20 each for singles KO on Saturday, May 13, bookings to Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Newport Open on Sunday, May 28 (10am start) – open to 64 men and women, but no home bowlers. Entries £20 and £350 first prize, names to Rob Burroughs by text to 07901 229623.

Wenlock Olympian Society doubles KO at Much Wenlock on Sunday, June 25. Maximum of 32 pairs at £10 each, entries to Bob Mumford on 01952 727138, 07539 955576 (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com).

LLP Open at Bylet – 64 spaces in one-dayer on Sunday, July 9, sponsored by County Loos with £600 for winner. Entry £20, no home bowlers, bookings to Steve Reeves on 07946 612912.