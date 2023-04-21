Notification Settings

Callum Wraight shows off record-breaking season

By Nick Elwell

This is the astonishing collection of trophies that Shropshire bowls king and British No.1 Callum Wraight won in a record-breaking season last year.

Callum Wraight
Callum Wraight

His 26 triumphs in ’22 featured the British Senior Merit, the Coors Meole Brace Open, titles all over the country, plus big money wins at the Isle of Man, Fleetwood and Whitby festivals.

And the 36-year-old from Shrewsbury admitted: “To win 26 tournaments in one year was just ridiculous and I’m not sure if that can be done again.”

But the Castlefields star has started the 2023 campaign in decent style, being crowned North Shropshire Parks winter series champion, winning the West Brom Open for the first time and qualifying for the finals of the Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood on Wednesday.

Tomorrow (SAT) he has one of the biggest one-day comps in the county in his sights, the £1,580 Burway Open at the Ludlow club – a title he has won six of the last seven times it has been contested.

A full house field of 64 will chase a £500 first prize and promoter Jesse James said: “Callum with take some beating as he loves Burway’s big green.

“There’s also Peter Farmer, Spencer Clarke and Clay Flattley amongst the big names from Shropshire, plus Gareth Coates from Yorkshire and Matty Worden from Cheshire.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

