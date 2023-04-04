Burroughs digs deep to take on two more events

Bowls

He is helping Newport promote a one-dayer with a £350 first prize in May and is part of the organising team behind another at Bylet in July that has tweaked the prize money so that is not top heavy.

“The Newport Open was advertised before but the organisers have left the club and I have taken over to organise it on two really good and challenging greens,” said Wellington-based Burroughs.

It’s on Sunday, May 28 (10am start), open to 64 men and women – but no home bowlers – with a £20 entry fee, bookings to Burroughs by text to 07901 229623 by April 15.

Meanwhile, the first prize in the LLP Open at Bylet on Sunday, July 9, has been reduced to £600 so money can be spread more widely across the last 16.

It’s £20 to take one of the 64 places, contact Steve Reeves on 07946-612912.

The launch of Shropshire’s unique initiative aimed at attracting more people of all ages to take up bowls was blessed with good weather.

Five clubs promoted taster and coaching sessions as part of the ‘Roll Up Shropshire’ campaign at the weekend.

“It even stopped raining in time!”rejoiced county development officer Pauline Wilson who came up with the recruitment idea.