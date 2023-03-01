Highley League set to welcome two new teams

Bowls

Tonight’s AGM of the Highley League AGM at Bridgnorth BC (7.30pm) is set to witness an increase in the number of teams competing in the coming season.

The potential good news will be relayed by chairman and fixture secretary John Palmer and is in stark contrast to the struggles of the neighbouring Ludlow League in the wake of the pandemic.

“Both Horsehay (who used to have a B team back in 2019) and Much Wenlock (who last had a B team in 2014) have stated that they want to enter B teams this year,” said Palmer. “Stockton B, who were in division one, have folded due to not enough players. They were originally Horsehay C so some will be going back I suppose.

“With no other changes, this will give us 21 teams so one division of 11 and one of 10 (compared to 20 last year).

“It is yet to be confirmed but clubs will have a week after the AGM to let me know of additions/resignations.”