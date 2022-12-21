Shropshire bowler Stuart Rutter cashes in at a winter one-day competition

Victorious Stuart Rutter

The Shropshire senior team star came out on top of the 20 who braved freezing conditions at Wem USC on Saturday by beating Phil Jones 21-17 in the final.

For Nantwich Park Road man Jones it was the second successive one-day final he’d lost in this winter, while Rutter has now won 10 of the 12 games he’s played in the two comps.

And he was in great form as he raced to Saturday’s final, beating Gary Whitehall 21-9 in the last eight and Chris Stretch 21-6 in the semi-finals.

Organiser Jamie Brookes, who was another of Rutter’s victims, said: “The pace of the green was changing throughout games so adapting was key – and Stuart seemed to manage this very consistently, hence him winning the final. With it being the Saturday a week before Christmas, 20 entrants was impressive.”

Rutter won three of his five matches for Shropshire last season as they reached the Crosfield Cup final and topped Wrockwardine Wood’s averages as they won the Shropshire Premier League for the first time, recording 17 wins from 20 games but not playing in their last three fixtures.

A chunk of his cash prize from Wem was spent on the way back to home in St Georges, Telford, with a meal with wife Jackie at a well known hostelry in Shawbury.

In the other semi-final Jones beat Gus Needham 21-7 while the other beaten quarter-finalists were first one-day comp winner Ian Howell, Greg Needham and Alen Roberts.

And there could well be another one-dayer on Boxing Day, Brookes adding: “Depending on getting enough entrants, I am hosting another at Adderley on December 26.

“It would be 10am start and £12 entry fee, of which £10 would go to that day’s prize fund.”

n The biggest veterans bowling league in Shropshire will lead the charge of the annual general meetings in the county early next year.

Monday, January 9, is the date of the 41st AGM of the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League and is when a new officer needs to be elected.

“It’s at Bagley Club starting at 2pm and we need a nomination for the position of competitions organiser,” said Chris Kershaw, who wants to give up that role to concentrate on his secretary and fixtures duties.

The Shropshire Premier League, now sponsored by Taylor Support, has its AGM on Tuesday, January 17, followed by the SPS Whitchurch and Market Dayton leagues on January 25 and the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire’s on January 30.