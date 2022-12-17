Festive fun for indoor bowlers in Shrewsbury

Bowls winter fun

Their Yuletide Charity Day in aid of the British Heart Foundation takes place at the club’s six-lane base at the Sports Village.

And early fears of a low number of bowlers taking part have been dispelled, much to the relief of club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“We now appear to have a healthy turnout for the charity day, so fingers crossed,” she said, the aim being to have more than up to 40 players involved.

“We’re aware that the final of the World Cup is on in the afternoon so we will have the TV up and running so members can keep an eye on it – and they can have tea looking at the second half!”

The Save the Children charity will be among the winners at tomorrow’s North Shropshire Parks winter bowls series.

Bowlers entering round 10 at Tilstock will pay a £10 fee – up £3 on the normal entry amount – with the extra money going to the charity from what is the traditional fancy dress day.

A milder forecast, but with the chance of some snow, should mean another big turnout for 13-up handicapped games in round robin sessions that start at 9am (limited to 32 bowlers), 12.15pm (32) and 3.30pm.

“We do need to have entrants there at the venue at least 20 minutes before the start time so that we are as efficient as possible – and they should advise me which session they’d prefer as I can’t guarantee a space,” said organiser Jamie Brookes.

“Please remember that we are not Covid free so if anyone has symptoms please consider others before and while attending.”