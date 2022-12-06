Rivals go head-to-head at top of Shropshire winter league

Bowls

Archibald Worthington, the new leaders of the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch, face second-placed Woore on Friday night after powering to the top of the pile.

All the four singles and two doubles games in their match against District B were close, but the Archie ended up winning 9-1 (122-107 on aggregate) to go a point clear of Woore, who did not play last week.

Dave Hanson was a 21-4 best as Wem USC beat Shropshire Mix 7-3 (111-101), District A saw off Adderley 6-4 (115-98) with Carl Hinton a 21-6 winner while Bridgewater defeated Elephant & Castle 6-4 (111-97) to go third.

Tonight (TUES) is the clash of the District A and B teams, tomorrow sees Bridgewater take on Shropshire Mix and reigning champions Malpas Sports hope this week’s freezing forecast does not stop them from taking on Adderley on Thursday – all on District’s front green.

There’s no such weather worries for the county’s two teams in the Bradley Winter League as all fixtures are played on the Wrexham club’s artificial green.

Wem USC face Arctic Knights tonight while Ifton tackle Celts on Thursday, the Miners having climbed to second place with a 5-1 win over Knights last week in the four singles-two doubles league.

n n n n

Fewer meetings and more action is the plan for a leading Shropshire bowling league next year.

Poor attendances at meetings held during the last playing season has led Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League chiefs to propose a new executive committee structure for 2023.

The idea will need to be seconded at tonight’s (TUES) management committee meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm) before it can go before the league’s AGM on January 30.

Tonight will also see a proposed new singles competition for bowlers who play primarily in the lower divisions – the Monday Divisions Merit – put before delegates for approval.