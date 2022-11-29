Notification Settings

Woore in control of the county’s winter league

By Russell Youll

Not content with dominating the local summer season, Woore bowlers are now bossing Shropshire’s main winter league.

Winners of the Whitchurch League’s three main team prizes, the village club now sit eight points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League.

An 8-2 (123-95 on aggregate) victory over Elephant & Castle on the front green at the Whitchurch club took Woore into their commanding position, Andy Smith & Sam Faulkner their 21-7 stars in one of the two doubles games.

Bridgewater remain unbeaten, and with a game in hand, after seeing off Adderley 8-2 (117-88), Tim Stokes winning 21-9, while Archibald Worthington are second following a same score (110-95) success over District A with Lee Peate’s 21-5 card their best.

District B are bottom and without a win after losing 6-4 (107-91) to Shropshire Mix, Harry Wilson delivering a 21-6 win for the soaring victors. Reigning champions Malpas Sports saw their scheduled game last Monday against Wem USC rained off – the second fixture to be lost to tad weather this campaign. Sports return to action tonight (TUES) in a crunch clash against Woore, which is followed by Adderley versus District A tomorrow, AWC against District B on Thursday before Bridgewater take on E & C on Friday.

n Wem USC, newcomers to the Bradley Winter League at the Wrexham club, are starting to find life tough. They lost 5-1 to Coed Talon last week but hope for better fortunes tomorrow (WEDS) against Bradley, when Ifton Miners also take on Arctic Knights fresh from a 6-0 romp against Bersham which put them third out of 11.

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

