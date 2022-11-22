Weather starts to impact Invitation Winter League

Bowls stock

District A take on Archibald Worthington tonight in the District Invitation Winter League after a week off due to heavy rain wrecking their hopes of taking on Bridgewater on Thursday on the front green at the Whitchurch club.

The Archie had no such worries as they beat Adderley 8-2 (121-84 on aggregate) earlier in the week with Callum Wraight, Lee Peate and John Paddington all big winners in the four singles-two doubles clash.

District B are cut adrift at the bottom after losing 8-2 (116-98) against Elephant & Castle while Woore are joint top after a 9-1 (113-103) romp against Wem USC that put them level with reigning champions Malpas Sports, who beat Shropshire Mix (8-2 (118-91).

This week’s fixtures continue tomorrow with Woore against third-placed E & C before Bridgewater meet Adderley on Thursday and District B face the Mix on Friday.

Meanwhile, Wem USC take on Coed Talon tonight in the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham while Ifton face Bersham on Thursday, the Miners having beaten Bradley B 4-2 last week to go third.

A bowling club facing a dilemma in 2023 has received the support of another Shropshire league.

Allscott Heath look set to have to move from their green to a new artificial surface in the middle of next season as more houses are built on the old sugar beet factory site near Telford.

Club members have already been told the switch will be accommodated by the Mid Shropshire League – and now they have the backing of the Shrewsbury Ladies League.

“All clubs voted in favour of supporting Allscott Heath with their transition to new premises and greens in 2023,” said ladies league secretary Lesley Winwood.

The vote was taken at the league’s joint end of season meeting and presentation evening held at Sinclair BC in conjunction with the Shropshire Ladies association.

“It was also reported on the Mid Shropshire League’s proposal of creating an afternoon division, subject to interest from clubs,” added Winnwood. “All clubs were congratulated on finishing their fixtures on time.

“Fixture secretary Martin Gaut reported the 2023 season would start on Tuesday-Thursday, April 4-6, and the AGM is provisionally booked for Monday, February 6.”