Meole Brace Open remains as strong as ever

Bowls

Rob Burroughs is the new man at the reins of the long-running Meole Brace Open – and he’s also launched a new open at Hadley USC so bowlers travelling from afar have the chance of a crack at two pre-season comps in the same area.

“The Meole Open is nearly half full, with some sessions only having a few spaces left,” said a delighted Burroughs of the Champion of Champions qualifier. “And the Hadley Open is over half full so thank you to those who have entered both competitions already.

“Thank you also to all those who have paid already – for those who haven’t, please ensure you get it to me within two weeks of entry to guarantee your space.”

There’s more good news on the local closed season comps front with a spokesperson for village club Edgmond reporting that their Winter Shield has ‘spaces still available, but filling up fast so don’t miss out’.

Bowls diary

£1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield – qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29 (morning and afternoon) and finals day Monday, January 2 (11am) – all dates weather permitting. Entry is £20, first prize £500, book with Sarah on 07792-428685 or email (sjg631@outlook.com).

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – qualifying sessions on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15am to 3pm, with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). Men only, no homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text (07901 229623), email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text (07901 229623), Email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs.

‘We won’t be closed for the winter so come and join us’ is the proud message coming from one Shropshire bowling club.

The green at Tilstock, near Whitchurch, remains open all year round and the club has launched a winter membership initiative that’s open to everyone for just £10.

Club chairman Simon Fullard said: “As we keep our green open all through the winter months, we have introduced a winter membership for any bowler who wishes to keep bowling after their own green has been closed in October.

“Take up has already been good by frustrated bowlers in our area as, for £10, our green is available for daylight bowling from November 1 to March 31.

“I strongly believe that bowling should be possible all year round and we prepare our green accordingly.

“And I have to say that my enjoyment also comes from players being able to play on the good smooth surface our green offers all year round.”

Tilstock is a regular venue for the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series and full details of the winter membership are available on the club’s website (www.tilstockbtclub.co.uk) or from Fullard on 07780 432296.