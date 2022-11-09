Busy Burroughs will be running more events

Rob Burroughs

Rob Burroughs, already the driving force of the Premier League as well as many other things, has now taken on the running of the county’s sole Champion of Champions qualifying competition – the Meole Brace Open.

Not content with that, Burroughs has combined that new role with launching a new open competition at Telford club Hadley USC – where he is the new secretary!

“I have taken over the running of the Meole Open in Shrewsbury,” confirmed Wellington-based Burroughs. “I’ve not changed it much as it was a successfully run competition before and hopefully I can keep that going.

“I’m also running another competition on the same weekends at Hadley – about 20 minutes from Meole – as, having lost the competitions at Cradley, ECC and St Georges, I feel there is a gap for players who could come down and play in two competitions, especially those that come a long way.

“So I’m hoping that will encourage more people to come and enter both!”

Burroughs is also secretary of the Summit Garage Midland Super League, an officer of both the Shropshire association and Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League as well as an organiser of the Arthur Land British Super Cup.

Asked if he felt he could cope with his increased bowls workload in 2023, he said: “I will have some good support at both Meole and Hadley so should be okay hopefully!”

Competition details:

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – 2023 qualifying on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15 to 3pm with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). Men only, no homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text (07901 229623), email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs.

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30pm & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day on Saturday, April 1, with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text (07901 229623), email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), Whats App or Facebook Messenger to Robert Burroughs.

The long wait for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club to re-start weekend friendly matches is finally over.

After a gap of three years due to Covid, when the club’s base on the Sports Village was used as a vaccination centre, Shrewsbury’s inter-club action resumed with a trip to Birmingham – and a defeat.

“The first match was a four rink game of fours, away at Erdington Court BC,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley. “The Shrewsbury team, having lost a number of experienced bowlers, has had to reassemble with new and enthusiastic players, some having never played in competitive matches but eager to hone their skills on the indoor bowling scene.

“The Erdington team proved to be a serious challenge whose talented bowlers knew their own green well and the Shrewsbury players, who found the narrow rinks very different from their own green, had to concentrate hard to adapt to the unfamiliar conditions.

“However, despite their valiant effort to close the deficit, the home team was too strong and the final score was a 39-88 defeat.”

The best team for Shrewsbury, with a draw on their rink, was Pat Jones, Dave Watkins, Alan Harvey with skip Peter Hancock.

Shrewsbury’s first friendly had been planned for last month, but opponents Tamworth could not raise a team – but hope to on December 3 when they are due to host the Salopians.

“We have had some changes in membership and re-adjustments have had to be made, but hope we are now back on track with these friendlies, although the fixtures have been much reduced,” added Hedley.

“A few members of our committee have left and I am now captain and fixtures secretary of the SIBC – and I also run the Tuesday pm Chummies sessions which are open to everyone all the year round.”

The huge rise in the cost of energy facing its member clubs was a big talking point at a meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League.

Eye-watering increases in the price of electricity were discussed by delegates at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club, with some expressing real concern as to how they would cope and survive next year.

League vice-chairman Steve Wall has since put a link on the league’s Facebook group that explains the government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme, but officers vowed to keep costs down to clubs in the 2023 season.

That’s when they aim to launch a new Monday Merit aimed at bowlers who play primarily in the lower divisions, as well as a six-a-side afternoon division for bowlers of all ages.