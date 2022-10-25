Winds of change blow at Shropshire Premier League

Champion night – Rob Jones, skipper of record-breaking Wrockwardine Wood, receives the trophy from Holly and Mark Taylor

The Shropshire Premier League has a new main sponsor and the 14 member clubs will vote on a raft of proposals at the AGM on January 17 at Meole Brace BC.

League chief Rob Burroughs confirmed: “The league is proud to announce a new sponsor in Taylor Support for an initial two years for £750 per year.

“As part of the agreement, the league will facilitate access for Taylor Support service users at multiple crown green bowls taster sessions across the county.

“This will provide opportunities to access a fun, social, health activity for people of all ages and abilities whilst also promoting inclusion within the sport.

“We are incredibly excited to work with Taylor Support and their owners Holly and Mark Taylor, with Mark having played in our league for St Georges, Bowring and Castlefields.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity to promote more inclusion in our sport and show it can be accessed by all.”

The Taylors were guests at the league's recent presentation evening at Burway when they presented some of the prizes.

The big changes for 2023 include the format of the presentation evening altering as the Pool A and B knockouts are played as a one-day competition at the start of the season, with the Merit qualifiers and finals being moved to be played on Fridays in September.

“There will be a proposal to the AGM about the removal of rule about having a play-off if teams finish level on points at the top or bottom of the league,” added Burroughs. “And we want to introduce a rule about players in the Alan Mayhew Trophy final having to have played four games for their club.

“The 2023 league season will start on Friday, April 7, and we are looking at doing an Inter-Area competition involving South Shropshire, North Shropshire, Telford and Shrewsbury as an eight-a-side knockout on a Saturday evening.”

Bowlers from Sir John Bayley and Chelmarsh will take pride of place tomorrow at a presentation lunch.

The Telford Ladies Afternoon League’s prize-giving function is at Sinclair Sports & Social Cub in Ketley (12.30pm) – and will be the last that founder Mabel Finnigan helps to organise.

For having been sole secretary of the league since she launched it more than 30 years ago, Madeley-based Finnigan is handing over the reins to Carol Faulkner.

The Bowring bowler will be in charge tomorrow when Sir John Bayley A are crowned as first division champions, with star player Lorna Williams winning the averages after winning all 16 matches.

Chelmarsh won a thrilling second division championship race with Sue Conneely of Shifnal B topping the averages.

Reflecting on a proper, post-Covid campaign is the focus for tomorrow’s meeting of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens Bowling League.

The end of season executive meeting is at the Beacon Community Centre in Drayton (2pm), when secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke will also be looking to member clubs for ideas for next year.

“It’s a meeting to reflect on last season and then see where we want to try and go next year,” she said.