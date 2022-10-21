Top bowls aces to close season at St Georges

They feature in the eight pairs who will contest the finals of the £2,100 St Georges Autumn Doubles, a new two person 31-up competition in which the combined aggregate decides the winners.
It’s a 2.30pm start in the race to a £900 first prize and Ian Gaut, promoter of the event for the Telford club, explained: “Players will draw their individual game numbers (for the singles matches) on the day.”
Some of the stars on parade are British No.1 Callum Wraight – in partnership with Welsh ace John Bailey – Midlands big gun Greg Smith and Shropshire senior team men Rich Goddard, Michael Beer, Spencer Clarke, Wayne Rogers, Scott Harries and Gary Neal.
It’s been a memorable year for St Georges as they hosted the Mel Evans North v South team challenge, the Mid Shropshire League’s 90th anniversary day and a special match as part of Lynn Pritchatt’s MND Walkathon.
Tomorrow’s finals day pairings for ties on the club’s top green are: John Bailey & Callum Wraight v Michael Beer & Adam Jones; Nick Lewis & Wayne Rogers v Scott Harries & Spencer Clarke; Nick Wyer & Gareth Herbert v Gary Neal & Adrian Rowe; Ryan Prosser & Greg Smith v Rich Goddard & Tom Palmer.