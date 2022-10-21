Top bowls aces to close season at St Georges

Bowls

They feature in the eight pairs who will contest the finals of the £2,100 St Georges Autumn Doubles, a new two person 31-up competition in which the combined aggregate decides the winners.

It’s a 2.30pm start in the race to a £900 first prize and Ian Gaut, promoter of the event for the Telford club, explained: “Players will draw their individual game numbers (for the singles matches) on the day.”

Some of the stars on parade are British No.1 Callum Wraight – in partnership with Welsh ace John Bailey – Midlands big gun Greg Smith and Shropshire senior team men Rich Goddard, Michael Beer, Spencer Clarke, Wayne Rogers, Scott Harries and Gary Neal.

It’s been a memorable year for St Georges as they hosted the Mel Evans North v South team challenge, the Mid Shropshire League’s 90th anniversary day and a special match as part of Lynn Pritchatt’s MND Walkathon.