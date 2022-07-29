Mid Shropshire League to host headline event

Bowls stock

The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Senior Merit day is at Oakengates club Maddocks from 11am with 25 bowlers booked to take part.

And they will be chasing additional prizes thanks to new sponsorship backing from Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Ltd and the donation of a new trophy by County and Mid Shropshire President Mike Potter.

“Despite the prize fund being boosted by £125 thanks to sponsorship from Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services Ltd, there were not enough entries this year to justify qualifying sessions, so this competition is being played in a one-day format,” said a league spokesman.

“The company have added £100 to the prize fund and there will now be £25 for the highest break on the day.

“And, thanks to Mike Potter, there will be a new trophy presented to tomorrow’s runner-up who, in the past, has received only the prize money.”