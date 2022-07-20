Shropshire bowler Goddard quids in ahead of the Fleetwood Festival

Final rivals in Fleetwood, from left: Winner Rich Goddard, referee Neil Payne and Paul Charlesworth

The mutli-titled Castlefileds man won the pre-Festival one-day singles on Saturday on the greens that now host all the former Waterloo competitions.

Goddard came out on top of a 64-strong field by beating Paul Charlesworth 21-20 in a cracking final, his sixth victory on a sunshine day on the Fylde coast.

He beat Potteries bowler Dean Ferris 21-9 in the semi-finals and partner Tracey Wraight said: “Rich and I would just like to say a big thank you to each and everyone who organised the day.

“It was a well run competition and played on two difficult greens, which were quick to say the least!

“Let’s hope we have a good (Festival) week and everyone enjoys it.”

Today’s forecast falling temperatures mean more comfortable conditions for bowlers in two league events.

Three ties in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s Eric Dobson team doubles were being played at neutral venues this afternoon, Audlem’s A and B teams both involved.

And tonight sees the last eight in the SPS Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles do battle at neutral venues, plus the prelims in the consolation KO.

Then tomorrow it’s Merit qualifying time in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League at Shifnal (12.15pm scratch) with 23 entries chasing eight tickets to the finals on August 18.

n n n n

A free summer bowling club for youngsters at a Shropshire club is proving a big hit.

Whitchurch’s District Club are promoting two-hour sessions for children aged eight and above on all five Wednesday mornings in August from 10am.

Qualified and DBS checked coaches will run the programme, assisted by District members, and the school will end with a bacon bap picnic lunch.