Sponsorship secured for Shropshire challenge clash

Clothing and printing business Local Print Pros have agreed to be the main backers of the Mel Evans Trophy – the North versus South team challenge – at St Georges on Saturday, August 13.

The Hadley-based company already sponsor the Highley and Mid Shropshire leagues – and now promoter Lynn Pritchatt has signed them up for the star-studded promotion on the two greens at the Telford club.

“Following an introduction from Ian Gaut, I have secured a kit sponsorship deal with Local Print Pros in Telford,” said a delighted Pritchatt.

And Steve Reeves, on behalf of Local Print Pros, said: “As a keen bowler myself (at Horsehay) I was delighted to be asked to help get involved with the event.

“Lynn has done such an incredible job in raising much-needed funds for the Mel Evans MBE Foundation for Motor Neurone Disease.

“As a company we want to help where we feel we can make a difference - and not just in the short term.

“We see a bigger picture where we can make a real difference to the bowling community, not just in Telford and Shropshire but further afield too.”

The last few tickets remain for the Sportspersons Dinner at St Georges Sports & Social Club in the evening with Wolves legend Steve Bull MBE the speaker.