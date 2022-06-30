Notification Settings

Sponsorship secured for Shropshire challenge clash

By Nick Elwell

A major sponsor of Shropshire bowls has stepped in to support the clash of the giants of the crown green world in the county next month.

Clothing and printing business Local Print Pros have agreed to be the main backers of the Mel Evans Trophy – the North versus South team challenge – at St Georges on Saturday, August 13.

The Hadley-based company already sponsor the Highley and Mid Shropshire leagues – and now promoter Lynn Pritchatt has signed them up for the star-studded promotion on the two greens at the Telford club.

“Following an introduction from Ian Gaut, I have secured a kit sponsorship deal with Local Print Pros in Telford,” said a delighted Pritchatt.

And Steve Reeves, on behalf of Local Print Pros, said: “As a keen bowler myself (at Horsehay) I was delighted to be asked to help get involved with the event.

“Lynn has done such an incredible job in raising much-needed funds for the Mel Evans MBE Foundation for Motor Neurone Disease.

“As a company we want to help where we feel we can make a difference - and not just in the short term.

“We see a bigger picture where we can make a real difference to the bowling community, not just in Telford and Shropshire but further afield too.”

The last few tickets remain for the Sportspersons Dinner at St Georges Sports & Social Club in the evening with Wolves legend Steve Bull MBE the speaker.

They cost £25 per person to include a hot buffet and entertainment.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

