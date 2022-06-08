Notification Settings

Castlefields’ kings reign supreme again

By Russell Youll

The Castlefields competition kings reigned again over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

Goddard on way to victory

Shrewsbury bowlers Rich Goddard and his step son and clubmate Callum Wraight both won big money promotions during the four-day celebration to add to their glowing reputations on the open circuit.

Two-time County Merit winner and current Talbot Trophy holder Goddard won the £1,350 Huntley Unionist Jubilee 32 on Friday at the Bury Club. He pocketed the £400 first prize by beating Liverpool’s Steve Davies 21-19 in the final after a fine run that started with a 21-11 victory over Jack Holland and continued with successes over Matt Gillies (21-10) and Mitch Toth (21-16) before a thrilling 21-20 semi-final triumph over North Lancs & Fylde big gun Wayne Ditchfield.

Not to be outdone, Wraight followed up next day by winning the £3,000 Layton Institute Classic in Blackpool.

The British No.1 beat Cumbrian star Ian Nicholson 21-19 in the final after a 21-19 card against Ian Shaw in the semis and a 21-12 romp over Nathan Dawes in the last eight.

Wraight’s reward for coming out on top of a 32-strong field on finals day was a cheque for £800.

He also qualified for the finals of the Premier League Merit on the Friday, having bowed out in round one of the one-day Tixall Classic 64 at Oxton on the Wirral the day before.

