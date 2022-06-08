Castlefields’ kings reign supreme again

Goddard on way to victory

Shrewsbury bowlers Rich Goddard and his step son and clubmate Callum Wraight both won big money promotions during the four-day celebration to add to their glowing reputations on the open circuit.

Two-time County Merit winner and current Talbot Trophy holder Goddard won the £1,350 Huntley Unionist Jubilee 32 on Friday at the Bury Club. He pocketed the £400 first prize by beating Liverpool’s Steve Davies 21-19 in the final after a fine run that started with a 21-11 victory over Jack Holland and continued with successes over Matt Gillies (21-10) and Mitch Toth (21-16) before a thrilling 21-20 semi-final triumph over North Lancs & Fylde big gun Wayne Ditchfield.

Not to be outdone, Wraight followed up next day by winning the £3,000 Layton Institute Classic in Blackpool.

The British No.1 beat Cumbrian star Ian Nicholson 21-19 in the final after a 21-19 card against Ian Shaw in the semis and a 21-12 romp over Nathan Dawes in the last eight.

Wraight’s reward for coming out on top of a 32-strong field on finals day was a cheque for £800.