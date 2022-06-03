Five bowls clubs into the history books

Bowls

They will be represented by former members in a competition run by the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League as part of its 90th Anniversary celebration day.

Bowlers who used to play for Ercall Magna, Abbey, Coddon, White Hose (Heath Hill) and Dun Cow – who have all folded in recent years – will feature in a singles knockout from 10.30am on the original bottom green of founder member club St Georges.

Former league clubs Stockton and Madeley Court will also be represented in a 32-strong line-up with bowlers nominated by the 25 current member clubs.

“They will be playing for £90 in prize money, to be divided between the last four, and the finalists will receive trophies that are nearly as old as the league!” said secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

“A fun challenge match, open to anyone with a Mid Shropshire connection, will start on the top green at 1pm, there will be food and drink available all day, and we hope for a good turnout to wish the league, which was established in 1932, a happy 90th birthday.”

Meanwhile, today is qualifying day in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League’s Merit with sessions at 1pm at Wem USC and Bylet and then from 6pm at Meole Brace and Sir John Bayley.