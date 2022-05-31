Wrockwardine Wood taste first defeat of 2022 as Fields cut the gap

Bowls stock

Castlefields stormed to a stunning 11-1 success away from home at Chester Road with Callum Wraight adding to his Whitby Festival title with fine form at club level.

Their heavy victory in Whitchurch sliced the gulf at the top to just six points from Wood – whose 100 per cent winning start to the 2022 campaign finally ended at the eighth hurdle.

Wood lost 7-5 away at 10th-placed Bylet, who recorded just a third win of the season. The 207-175 aggregate success saw Cheryl Caswell clock up a 21-8 win.

For Castlefields, however, Wraight’s 21-7 win over Liam Jones was the best result of the night and helped secure a giant 244-169 aggregate.

Wrockwardine’s lead at the top has been cut from 16 to six points after Castlefields claimed a huge 15-point haul with added bonus points.

Hanwood, meanwhile, climbed into third with a highly-impressive home whitewash over basement boys Wem USC.

Glyn Wellings triumphed 21-3 as Hanwood also edged the tight match-ups in their 252-181 success.

Sir J Bayley were narrowly edged out in an intriguing contest at Meole Brace, who climbed above them in the table up to fourth.

Meole Brace were victorious 8-4 in games, but a narrow aggregate split of just three went in favour of hosts Meole. Will Tarrell and Chris Worthington each scored 21-9, their side’s top results.

Hanmer recorded a big home victory over visiting St Georges.

The Wales hosts prevailed 10-2 (225-180) with Jack Hewitt (21-9) on form. Peter Grimston and Peter Farmer’s results of 21-7 and 21-8, respectively, were not enough to turn the overall scoreline.

Mid-table Ifton put points between themselves and Newport with a welcome 9-3 home success.

Ifton were convincing 246-175 aggregate winners, with an impressive 21-6 success for Paul Hallett. Craig Griffiths was a 21-8 winner.

Two nights prior saw Burway welcome Highley, where there was another healthy home victory.