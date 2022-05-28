Bowls change for Champions League final

Bowls stock

Reigning Premier League champions Sir John Bayley and Shrewsbury giants Castlefields were due to do battle for the Mayhew Trophy at Chester Road in Whitchurch tonight from 6.30pm.

But Premier chief Rob Burroughs confirmed: “The final is now at Meole Brace (non-Premier green) to allow players and spectators to watch the Champions League final in the club.”

Castlefields, record winners of the trophy, have all their big guns available but the Bayley are without two-in-row County Merit winner Spencer Clarke as they look to add to their 2002 success.

Full draw – Castlefields v Sir John Bayley:

Michael Beer v David Lloyd, Paul Willaims v Alex Jones, Rich Goddard v Clay Flattley, Adrian Rowe v Chris Worthington.

Russell Pugh v Josh Hale, Jon Palmer v Scott Simpson, Andrew Judson v Gareth Herbert, Graham Wall v Nick Wyer.

Callum Wraight v Kane Beaman, Adam Jones v Kevin Hocknull, Carl Wear v Michael Cooper, Kevin Price v Tom Roden.

n More than a quarter of the bowlers who have entered the Midland Masters in Shropshire will qualify tomorrow. A disappointing 40 entries means only four qualifying venues are needed to settle who wins the 11 tickets to finals day at on Sunday, September 11, at Pennfields BC, Wolverhampton.

Sessions starting at 1pm will be hosted by Allscott Heath, Edgmond, Naglo in Shrewsbury and Tilstock, with the ultimate goal being the Midland Masters title and a place in the Champion of Champions.

“My thanks go to the four clubs and there are 11 qualifiers that will go forward to finals day,” confirmed competition secretary and County President Mike Potter.