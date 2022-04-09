Shropshire five looking for West Brom Open glory

County Handicap runner-up Ben Hinton, county president Wendy Icke and County Handicap winner Callum Wraight. Bowls. June 2021

Led by British No.1 Callum Wraight, there’s decent prize money and a place on the reserve list for the Champion of Champions to be won.

Castlefields king Wraight, who doesn’t have to worry about that after qualifying via a history-making fourth Meole Brace Open triumph last weekend, takes on Kev Handley in round one at 11am.

Wrockwardine Wood star Jamie King is paired with Matt Hill, Clay Flattley must tackle Paul Beechey, Burway ace Wayne Rogers has Paul Kissock as his opening opponent while the last 16 is completed by Hanwood’s Ash Wellings against Aaron Tapper.