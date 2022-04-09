Notification Settings

Shropshire five looking for West Brom Open glory

By Nick Elwell

Five Shropshire bowlers have their sights set on a big West Midlands competition title on Sunday – the West Brom Open.

County Handicap runner-up Ben Hinton, county president Wendy Icke and County Handicap winner Callum Wraight. Bowls. June 2021
Led by British No.1 Callum Wraight, there’s decent prize money and a place on the reserve list for the Champion of Champions to be won.

Castlefields king Wraight, who doesn’t have to worry about that after qualifying via a history-making fourth Meole Brace Open triumph last weekend, takes on Kev Handley in round one at 11am.

Wrockwardine Wood star Jamie King is paired with Matt Hill, Clay Flattley must tackle Paul Beechey, Burway ace Wayne Rogers has Paul Kissock as his opening opponent while the last 16 is completed by Hanwood’s Ash Wellings against Aaron Tapper.

Wraight has booked in for qualifying sessions in two comps today (SAT), the Weston Park Trophy in Huddersfield and the Hillcrest Classic in Halifax tonight.

Bowls
Sport
