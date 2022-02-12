Crunch meeting for Shrewsbury Ladies Bowls League

Shrewsbury Ladies League

And it seems unlikely that it will ever get back to its pre-pandemic state in 2019 when 21 teams competed in two divisions.

The league’s AGM was held in conjunction with that of the Shropshire Ladies association and prompted spokeswoman Jackie Rutter to declare: “It is apparent that, due to some ladies teams not re-joining this year, there may well be ladies out there not now getting a game of bowls that would like one.

“There are plenty of remaining clubs that would welcome anyone wishing to play – so if you would like to be put in touch with a club close to you please let us know.”

She admitted the league’s future was still a ‘little unknown’ at the moment.

“As probably expected, the teams that didn't participate last year are not rejoining this year so we are depleted from 2019 numbers,” explained Rutter, who is chair of the county ladies body.

“A proposition is now in place to run the league as one division, eight-a-side, and all clubs have until Tuesday, February 15, to either vote for or against this.

“If the proposition is defeated the league would still continue, but as two separate divisions.

“And we just want to encourage any ladies that still want to play ladies bowls to have an opportunity to join other teams - rather than not play at all.”