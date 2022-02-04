Shropshire bowls merit winner gets a champions spot

Bowls

The winner of the County Merit will take his place in a 32-strong field on Saturday, September 24, as the champions’ tournament moves away from its usual home of the new closed Waterloo in Blackpool.

There are also qualifying places for the winners of the Coors Meole Brace Open and St Georges Open – although no details of the comp at the Telford club have yet been released – while the winner of the Wrockwardine Wood Open is 13th on the reserve list in case bowlers win more than one qualifier.

n North Shropshire’s senior bowlers, eager to build on last year’s British Parks success, are going to have to play a waiting game.

They won’t play until June after the draw for the Parks’ relaunched county championship was made at the virtual AGM on the association on Saturday.

North Shropshire were beaten finalists in the county knockout that replaced the championship as a one-off last year and have been drawn with North Staffordshire and South Yorkshire in their round robin group C this year. But as North Staffs and South Yorks – the side that beat them in the 2021 KO final – came out of the hat first, North Shropshire must wait until Sunday, June 19, to play the losers of the opening match in May.