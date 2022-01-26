Shropshire Premier Bowls League kings to meet on opening night

Bowls

Castlefields and Newport, who have won the title in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League 10 times in the last 12 years, will face up in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 8.

That’s the date that will see a return to the pre-Covid format of 14 clubs playing in 12-a-side fixtures after both Newport and Burway confirmed their return to the fold at last week’s virtual league AGM.

The meeting ended with the issuing of all the fixtures for the forthcoming season, and the opening evening will see reigning champions Sir John Bayley host Ifton, County Cup winners Wrockwardine Wood at home to Hanwood, Meole Brace entertaining St Georges and local derbies for Chester Road against Hanmer and Bylet versus Highley.

“All 14 clubs were represented at the AGM and all proposals were passed unanimously,” said league chief Rob Burroughs. “We are currently speaking to potential candidates for the role of chairman and president (after Mark Shore and Mick Jones respectively stood down).”