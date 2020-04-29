Wendy Icke will still get year as bowls president

Wendy Icke became county president at the Shropshire association’s AGM in February – six weeks before the sport was suspended due to lockdown restrictions.

But now county officers have reacted to ensure that Icke, nominated by the two Market Drayton-based leagues, will get her 12 months in the key role by staying in it for 2021.

“As it is very probable that this year’s bowling season is a non-starter, it would be very unfair that this year’s president, Wendy Icke, would miss out on what would have been a special year for her,” said a county spokesperson.

“So it has been agreed that there would be a delay in the term of office of the president and deputy until things return to some form of normality.

“Mike Potter, as deputy president, is happy to act as Wendy’s deputy if there is any form of bowling this year and will continue as deputy president to Wendy next year.”