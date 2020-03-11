Louise Cotton agrees to take on extra role

Wrockwardine Wood bowler Cotton was already the secretary of the Shropshire Referees’ Society before she agreed, at Friday’s pre-season meeting at Meole Brace BC, to succeed Allan Gaut as treasurer of the body.

“The society would like to thank Allan for all his hard work for a number of years as honorary treasurer,” she said. “I will be taking on this role for the society and any Shropshire referees who have not already paid their membership can contact me.

“This will ensure they are covered by insurance for referee duties and continue to register with British Crown Green Association.

“Referees have been asked to notify John Coxill of their availability this year to ensure county competitions are covered.”

The key rule change all referees will stress this year is that bowlers are now allowed to wear sandals – as long as they have closed toes.

Cotton is also competition secretary of the Shropshire Ladies Association, but those duties have been cut back this year.

“We have reduced comps to focus on main comps after feedback from ladies that there is so much bowling now that it is difficult to take part in all weekend comps,” she explained.

The association’s pre-season meeting is on Tuesday, March 31, at Allscott Heath (7.30pm).