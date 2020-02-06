Dawn Gray hoping to drive league forward

Dawn Gray was elected to succeed Anthony Price in the key role at the Shrewsbury-based league’s AGM at Bagley BC.

Gray (nee Morris) is already the league’s welfare officer and a county delegate and, having bowled for Second Division champions Hadnall last year, she’s eager to get stuck into her new post.

“I’m really excited to lead the Tanners League into another successful year of bowls,” said Gray.

“At present it looks like we have three teams dropping out and four teams joining (the final 2020 constitution of the Shropshire and Shrewsbury divisions to be confirmed at the next meeting).

“Andy Jones (chairman) thanked Anthony Price for all his secretarial duties over the last three years. He also commented about having a completely new face at the helm, and unlike Anthony, without having the guidance of Andy Price’s knowledge.

"I might take a little time to get to grips with it all – and therefore Anthony has agreed to stay on the management for a further 12 months to assist if needed. But I’m sure I’ll be fine!”

Meanwhile, two former Premier clubs will stage competitions for Shropshire’s top league this year.

Hadley USC will host the Premier’s rearranged 2019 Mike Hinton Pairs on Sunday, March 29, while the 2020 version will go ahead at Bowring on Sunday, September 13.

“Only players registered from last season can enter the 2019 competition, along with any Bowring players that were registered with that club,” explained Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

“Telepost and Adderley players are able to enter the 2020 competition, along with any bowler registered with a current Premier League club for this forthcoming season.”