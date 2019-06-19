A return to winning ways for St Georges

The Dragons gained some revenge for their defeat to the same opponent a week earlier with a 7-3 (158-105) victory.

Colin Beaman led the way for the home side with a 21-2 success that was the biggest of St Georges’ five winners and earned him the MVP.

Happy skipper Pete Grimston said: “It was a good home performance after the last one where The George outplayed us.

“Colin played well in the corners and my other half Sonya Lucas (21-6 winner) played exceptionally well.

“I’ve been told I’m the second best bowler in the house now! We were happy with the result and if we can keep winning our home games until the end of the season then that should keep us away from trouble. But it’s a very tough league.”

Castlefields went down to a narrow 6-4 defeat at bottom club Moseley, losing the aggregate by 13.

A 21-4 defeat for Keith Walton gave the visitors an uphill task that they were not quite able to recover from.

Joint-skipper Adrian Rowe said: “We could have done with the win but it’s a good result, I don’t think they’re a bad team.

“It was difficult after an hour and 20 minutes journey to step straight out the car and go on and play.

“It was a lush green an quite heavy with all the rain we have had. We were always in it but lost the last match 21-11.”

Steve Freer recorded the best win for Castlefields, who sit third in the table, with a 21-7.