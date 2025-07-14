Bayley lose 100 per cent record as rivals take advantage for top spot - round-up

Bayley had racked up a stunning 15 wins from 15 matches to start the 2025 campaign as they looked to bounce back from final-day heartbreak last time around.

A quest to continue such sparkling form took Bayley to neighbours Wrockwardine Wood for a Telford derby, which brought a first defeat of the campaign.

The Wrockites, themselves third and having closed the gap to Bayley to 18 points, prevailed narrow winners 7-5 with an aggregate scoreline of 220-194.

Stuart Rutter and Josh Bradburn were both 21-12 winners for visitors Bayley, but their efforts proved largely in vain as Wood edged the evening.

Thomas Killen recorded the standout 21-4 winner over Pete Grimston for hosts Wrockwardine to help them on way to victory by an aggregate of 26. There were big home wins too for Liam Stevens (21-10) and Steve Roberts (21-13).

Reigning champions Castlefields struck to take full advantage with a thumping and highly impressive away victory in an all-Shrewsbury contest.

Fields were hefty 9-3 winners to pocket the extra two bonus away winning points for success on the road from their short hop across town.

Castlefields' aggregate of 234-169 reflected an evening of near-total dominance for the victors. Jon Palmer triumphed 21-6 as best result with winners also to single figures for Adam Jones (21-8) and Andrew Armstrong (21-9). Rich Goddard and Andrew Judson were 21-10 winners.

Julian Cooke, Camilla Parsonage and Craig Wilson brought the only success for Meole, who are down in 10th.

Rock-bottom Horsehay earned just a third win in 16 attempts with a narrow and edgy thriller at mid-table Adderley.

Horsehay cut the gap to Hanmer above them to 12 points with a 200-197 aggregate success despite losing 7-5 on games to the hosts.

Big winners from Rob Clarke (21-4) and Steve Reeves (21-8) proved decisive for the Telford visitors.

Another close affair saw Ifton and hosts Hanwood both claim seven points after the latter lost on games but prevailed on aggregate 211-201.

The St Martins visitors, in fourth, edged the games 7-5, but Phil Lyttle's 21-8 proved a big winner for seventh-placed Hanwood.

Very little could separate Highley, in sixth, and 11th-placed Wem USC as they shared 12 games, but hosts Highley edged a tight encounter 211-203.

Bruno Heath (21-5), Simon Rhodes (21-6) and Jacob Ash (21-7) were victorious for Highley as George Williams (21-6) enjoyed Wem's biggest winner.

St Georges climbed to ninth by seeing off visitors Hanmer 7-5 (224-203). Joseph Killen (21-4) was the victors' best.

Burway bucked the evening's trend with a thumping 10-2 home win over Bylet courtesy of a 237-161 aggregate.