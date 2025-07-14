Bayley lose 100 per cent record as rivals take advantage for top spot - round-up
One of the results of the Shropshire Bowls Premier League season saw Sir John Bayley lose their 100 per cent record and top spot with defeat at Wrockwardine Wood.
Bayley had racked up a stunning 15 wins from 15 matches to start the 2025 campaign as they looked to bounce back from final-day heartbreak last time around.
A quest to continue such sparkling form took Bayley to neighbours Wrockwardine Wood for a Telford derby, which brought a first defeat of the campaign.
The Wrockites, themselves third and having closed the gap to Bayley to 18 points, prevailed narrow winners 7-5 with an aggregate scoreline of 220-194.
Stuart Rutter and Josh Bradburn were both 21-12 winners for visitors Bayley, but their efforts proved largely in vain as Wood edged the evening.
Thomas Killen recorded the standout 21-4 winner over Pete Grimston for hosts Wrockwardine to help them on way to victory by an aggregate of 26. There were big home wins too for Liam Stevens (21-10) and Steve Roberts (21-13).
Reigning champions Castlefields struck to take full advantage with a thumping and highly impressive away victory in an all-Shrewsbury contest.
Fields were hefty 9-3 winners to pocket the extra two bonus away winning points for success on the road from their short hop across town.
Castlefields' aggregate of 234-169 reflected an evening of near-total dominance for the victors. Jon Palmer triumphed 21-6 as best result with winners also to single figures for Adam Jones (21-8) and Andrew Armstrong (21-9). Rich Goddard and Andrew Judson were 21-10 winners.
Julian Cooke, Camilla Parsonage and Craig Wilson brought the only success for Meole, who are down in 10th.
Rock-bottom Horsehay earned just a third win in 16 attempts with a narrow and edgy thriller at mid-table Adderley.
Horsehay cut the gap to Hanmer above them to 12 points with a 200-197 aggregate success despite losing 7-5 on games to the hosts.
Big winners from Rob Clarke (21-4) and Steve Reeves (21-8) proved decisive for the Telford visitors.
Another close affair saw Ifton and hosts Hanwood both claim seven points after the latter lost on games but prevailed on aggregate 211-201.
The St Martins visitors, in fourth, edged the games 7-5, but Phil Lyttle's 21-8 proved a big winner for seventh-placed Hanwood.
Very little could separate Highley, in sixth, and 11th-placed Wem USC as they shared 12 games, but hosts Highley edged a tight encounter 211-203.
Bruno Heath (21-5), Simon Rhodes (21-6) and Jacob Ash (21-7) were victorious for Highley as George Williams (21-6) enjoyed Wem's biggest winner.
St Georges climbed to ninth by seeing off visitors Hanmer 7-5 (224-203). Joseph Killen (21-4) was the victors' best.
Burway bucked the evening's trend with a thumping 10-2 home win over Bylet courtesy of a 237-161 aggregate.