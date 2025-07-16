Bowls round-up: More bowls glory for Salisbury

He topped the lot by winning the prized Whitchurch League Merit on Sunday at Calverhall.

And Salisbury beat another Malpas Sports man and the 2013 title winner, Paul Bradley, 21-16 in the final.

The duo from the first division leaders came to the head of a 28-strong entry with comfortable semi-final victories, Salisbury beating past winner Gary Whitehall 21-13 while Bradley eased past another Adderley man in Ian Howell 21-16.

It was a good weekend for Salisbury as he and another team-mate Jack Hewitt, the 2021 County Merit winner, both qualified for the finals of the £3,300 Tom Roberts Memorial at Gresford the night before.

Shropshire Cup final

The two bowls clubs tipped to meet in the final of the Shropshire Cup have fulfilled expectations.

Last season’s double champions Woore and current Mid Shropshire League leaders Sinclair will do battle for the 10-a-side crown sponsored by KGJ Insurance at a neutral venue on Saturday, August 2 (6.30pm).

The Telford side saw off three-time winners Castlefields in their semi-final clash on the new green at Prees with Ash Gregory (21-4) and skipper Harry Church (21-8) the best of their six winners for a 29 shot margin.

Woore captain Dan Hand, a long-time Newport man, guided his side to a 51 chalk victory over the Fishes on Meole Brace No.1, Carl Hinton the best of their nine successes with a 21-9 card.

British Veterans County Championship



A marathon day in scorching conditions and on a lightning fast green just added to the misery of the Shropshire squad in their British Veterans County Championship qualifier.

They lost two matches by just two shots as Staffordshire hosted the regional round on The Rag BC in Cannock on Thursday, when a third of the green was virtually unplayable.

The day had started well for a side picked by Derek Wright, Wayne Rogers and Mark Thomas for the eight-s-aide event for over-60s with a seven chalk win over North Midlands that starred Mark Holland (21-8).

But Shropshire only had three winners in that match – and the same number against Staffs was not enough to stave off a narrow defeat, while four winners against Warwick & Worcester resulted in another two shot loss to miss out on a ticket to the British finals next month.

British Super Cup

Proud holders Castlefields have joined Sinclair and Chirk in the last 16 of the British Super Cup.

Determined to hold on to the Arthur Land Trophy as winners of the 31-up four home-four away knockout, the Fielders beat Haunchwood in both legs of their tie.

Having won by 41 shots at home, Michael Beer a 31-10 best, the Shrewsbury giants had three winners in Nuneaton with Rich Goddard (31-21) and Ash Wellings (31-23) leading the way.

But Wrockwardine Wood bowed out at the weekend against Alvaston & Boulton of Derbyshire, a 12 shot home win featuring Josh Cotton’s 31-17 card, not enough to stave off defeat by 13 chalks overall.