Bowls round-up: Junior scene is starting to thrive again

Thirty under-18 bowlers took part in the inaugural Baron Cup at Castlefields, flooding the Shrewsbury club’s two greens with action that promises much for the future.

The competition ended with Dan Corbett defeating Jack Lawrence 21-18 to win the main title, from 16-12 down, while the consolation final was a battle of the Hanmer brothers, Owen defeating his younger brother Lewis 21-15.

Baron Cup winner Dan Corbett and runner-up Jack Lawrence with Sheila Rogers who presented the prizes

Delighted promoter Rob Burroughs said: “A a big thank you goes to all the juniors who played and to all the parents who brought them and helped measure and mark.

“This competition will continue to run each season, but there are bigger plans for junior competitions on the whole in Shropshire!”

Round robin groups led to knockout ties and in the main semi-finals Corbett beat Mid Shropshire’s double champion Logan Church 21-12 as Lawrence got past Jacob Wall 16.

Plaudits for the event flowed from all over crown green land and the next comp on the junior scene is the Ian Pessall-promoted Trailblazer at Newport on Sunday, July 27, for which another bumper entry is already in the book.

Flattley triumphs at Beryl Taylor Memorial Open

Shifnal star – Clay Flattley with the Beryl Taylor Trophy

Clay Flattley may have bowled for Wales in the British Senior County Championship this season, but he’s a Shropshire lad who likes nothing more than winning a title in his home county.

And he did just that when he came out on top on finals night of the inaugural £1,500 Beryl Taylor Memorial Open at Shifnal.

Flattley, whose latest Premier League club is Wrockwardine Wood, pocketed the £400 first prize by beating fellow Welsh county team-mate Robin Bennett in the final.

The final rivals are also team-mates at Ifton in the Whitchurch League but it was Flattley who delivered the goods on Saturday night with a 21-19 card.

His semi-final victim was Pete Grimston (SJ Bayley) 21-14 while Bennett edged out another Bayley Boy in Stuart Rutter 21-19 to bring down the curtain on a Nathan Lacey promotion that suffered a late blow with last 16 qualifier Elliot McGuinness unable to attend.

Ladies title up for grabs

The first title of the season goes on the line for Telford Ladies Afternoon League bowlers at Newport on Thursday.

That’s the venue for the Joyce Barnes Doubles from 10am with league secretary Carol Faulkner reporting an encouraging 25 pairs have entered.

Meanwhile, later on the same day, the race to be crowned Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League Merit champion starts.

Qualifying sessions are at Albrighton and Sinclair (12.15pm scratch) and four from each venue will progress to the finals on Thursday, August 14.

And the winner that day will have the opportunity to play in the relaunched Shropshire Champion of Champions at Edgmond on Saturday, October 11.

Champions qualifier

It’s not too late to play in a Champion of Champions qualifier in Shropshire on Saturday.

A vacancy has come up in the Bridgewater Open 64 at the Whitchurch club which boasts a £750 first prize as well as a ticket to the big day at Owley Wood in September.

Start time is 9am, entry costs £25 and no homesters are allowed, contact the Richard Proudlove on 07725-131713.

Saturday was due to be St Alkmund's draw for partners doubles day for North Shropshire association bowlers, but it has been postponed and a new date is being worked on.