Bowls round-up: Shropshire's long wait for a team title is over

It ended at Windle BC in St Helens on Sunday when the under-18s won the consolation cup at the first British Junior six-a-side Championship finals day.

The county’s A team won all three games, beating Shropshire B, South Yorkshire A and Greater Manchester B to top the group table and triumph, earning plenty of praise from governing body spokesman Steve Clamp.

“Congratulations go to Greater Manchester, who were crowned winners of the main competition, while in consolation Shropshire emerged victorious, showing great determination and a clear team spirit that will serve them well in the future,” he said. “With bowls now officially recognised within the School Sport Games network, junior participation is on the rise, and events like this highlight just how much potential the next generation holds.

“The atmosphere throughout the day was buzzing with energy, sportsmanship and enthusiasm, and it was fantastic to witness such strong camaraderie among all the teams.”

The A team comprised Eleanor Webb, Emily Webb, Myles Fisher, Jamie Pritchard, Logan Church and Emily Hotckhiss.

Proud County President Simon Fullard added: “Shropshire’s A and B teams excelled and hopefully this fine form of many of the county junior team will continue into the match versus Yorkshire on July 13.”

---

All hopes of a non-Premier League club winning the County Cup this season are over.

Woore and Shifnal, the last two survivors in the 12-a-side bowls knockout sponsored by KGJ Insurance, bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Ben Hinton and Dan Hand were Woore’s only winners as they lost by 64 shots to Wrockwardine Wood at Greenfields while Paul Reeves was a solo star as Shifnal went down by 81 against Glynn Hill Trophy holders Sir John Bayley at Maddocks.

Hanwood and Highley were the other victors and they will clash in Saturday night’s semi-finals, which will be played on the two greens at St Georges, the Bayley versus the Wrockites showdown on the bottom one.

---

Burway’s Paul Williams fell at the first hurdle in the British Veterans Merit finals at Prees.

The county’s only qualifier went out 21-20 against Vince Senior (South Yorkshire) as Potteries legend Kerry Morris ended up winning the title.

---

Trophy time – winners Dan Wornell & Mark Harris and (right) runners-up Carl Bowers and James Mansell with organiser Rich Jones holding the trophy

Dan Wornell and Mark Harris were the untouchables at the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League’s Sambrook Doubles.

The Prince of Wales Hotel-Crescent combination couldn’t be beat on a day when a good turnout of 22 pairs coped well on two tricky greens at Casdtlefields on a hot and humid day.

Wornell & Harris raced past Darren Powis & Nigel Ferrington (Prince Hotel) 21-2 in the last eight before a 21-18 semi-final success over Craig Charles & Rob Morris (Telepost).

“In the final Dan and Mark continued their good form to win 21-10 against Carl Bowers and James Mansell (Hanwood/Crescent),” said league competition chief Rich Jones.

“The Terry and June Sambrook trophy was presented to the winners by league president Mike Caddick and my thanks go to Castlefields for two excellent bowling greens and hospitality and to Boels Rental for sponsoring the competition.”

Bowers & Mansell defeated Matt and Dan Parry (Unison) 21-9 in their semi-final.