Dave Ellison is looking for a flying start

Ellison will head off to Madrid on Saturday to cheer on the Reds in their Champions League final against Tottenham.

But before that he wants the perfect send-off tomorrow as his side host defending champions Castlefields in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League.

“I’ve got a flight from Birmingham Saturday morning but whatever the result I’ll stay and have a drink with the lads after the game on Friday,” said Ellison, who has not been able to get a ticket and will watch the final in a bar. “Out the two I suppose I have to say Hanmer versus Castlefields is the bigger match!”

Ellison knows home form is key for his side, who sit ninth in the table.

“I will take any kind of win,” he added. “The key for us against the big boys is to make sure we get the aggregate and those two extra points.

“We know we’re not going to get 10 or 11 winners, we just need to try to win the match.

“That’s what we did against Hanwood. Even though we only had five winners we were able to scrape home by two or three chalks and take a 7-7 from it.

“Some of the Castlefields lads will know our green well but there’s probably about half that don’t. But they’re certainly a very good side.”

Castlefields will be hoping to cash in with table-toppers Newport facing a tricky-looking trip to Sir John Bailey.

Second-placed St Georges also have a tough away fixture as they make the trip to Hanwood.

Highley entertain Wrockwardine Wood and Meole Brace are away at Wem USC.

Chester Road play host to Burway and Ifton are at home to Bylet in the night’s other fixtures.