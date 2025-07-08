Dave Edwards: Diogo Jota earned the love from the Wolves fans

It is devastating news that shocked everyone and all our thoughts go to the family of the two brothers at this time.

I was out for a meeting with my business partner, who is a Liverpool season ticket holder, when we heard the news and I think you'll always remember where you were when you heard it.

The first feeling was one of utter disbelief and an overwhelming sense of sorrow for their family.

Diogo had just had huge success winning the Premier League and Nations League and then an amazing day marrying his long-term partner alongside their three beautiful children and I just felt so sorry for them and the pain they will be going through.

It was tough news to take but I knew how much worse people really close to Diogo would be feeling,

After that, you see all the news across all the media platforms, the wonderful togetherness that the football world shows in a tragedy like this.

Some of the stories shared about Diogo and what a great human he was shows how many people he did touch on and off the pitch.

I remember when he first came to Wolves, I was only with him for just over a month, and he was polite, softly spoken, but he had a quiet confidence about him as well in the way he handled himself. A lovely, lovely boy.

I was really mesmerised with his football ability. I'd been at Wolves for a long time before Diogo came through the door and he's the one player which shocked me the most so early on.

He came at a time when Wolves were signing so many amazing players but Diogo was the one that really stood out. The way he played was so childlike, but in a good way.

He played with this enthusiasm and tenacity. In every training drill we did he played with a hunger to win and did it without all the modern-day tricks and flicks.

He was quite diminutive but he knew how to handle his body and he was so powerful.

Diogo Jota celebrates

I remember him running with the ball and I was alongside him trying to get closer to tackle him and he left the ball to jump into me with a shoulder barge, knocked me off balance a little bit, and then he carried on running in a straight line. He used to do that all the time and it was so effective.

I thought he was brilliant and the fans knew that as well. You look at the relationship the fans have with Ruben Neves, it's very similar with Diogo Jota.

It doesn't happen that often that you get players from different countries who come over and play for a relatively short period of time, only three years, but in an iconic period for the club and have so much success.

He embodied everything that you would want as a supporter. Everyone can work hard and have the passion and desire - Diogo did all of that - but not everyone had the quality he had to match.

He was the complete package and I was gutted to see him leave the football club - which is why it's not surprising to see chairman Jeff Shi admit he wishes he never sold Diogo.

But he was always destined for the top and I was delighted to see him go on and have success at Liverpool. To win the Premier League is an amazing achievement

He was a brilliant footballer but people that knew him better than me compliment what a wonderful person he was.

It is a terrible tragedy to lose both Diogo and Andre but it's also important to remember the good times they had.

Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves (PA)

Diogo gave so much to Wolves and I'm sure we'll get a chance to celebrate his life at Molineux in the coming weeks and months. He really did take to all the hearts of Wolves fans.

The scenes at his funeral were also incredibly sad and so many people came to pay their respects.

I watched Ruben Neves play for Al-Hilal on the Friday night and for him to get through that game was quite incredible.

You saw the emotion in the minute silence before the game and then having to play centre-back and in midfield, he did everything he could.

Then, just 12 hours later, he was a coffin bearer. That shows the quality of the man that Ruben is.

He was Diogo's best friend and those scenes were really touching.

So many more team-mates and people in football were there too, alongside Diogo's wife and family.

His life will be celebrated at Wolves, Liverpool, Porto and all these football clubs around the world.

My thoughts go to his family in this terrible time.