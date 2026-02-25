'I won't make it easy': Yerson Mosquera lays down World Cup 'fight' as defender asked about Jhon Arias and Wolves departure

The 24-year-old defender has been a regular fixture for Wolves for the majority of what has been a collectively poor season for the club.

They sit rock bottom of the Premier League table - and will be playing Championship football this season.

Speaking in an interview with Columbian outfit AS, the Wolves defender admitted how tough it has been for him and his team-mates this season.

But he insisted he still has an eye on the World Cup - and it will 'not make it easy' for the players who are already in a talented Columbia squad.

Mosquera's last cap came back in 2024 - when he scored in a win over Argentina.

He said: "It’s been a pretty tough season, to be honest, because of everything that’s happened. Regardless of the circumstances, the only thing left to do is make the most of it, keep pursuing the opportunities that still exist, and continue growing as a person.

Mosquera in action against Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"It’s obvious that if you play, you have a better chance of making the national team. It’s no secret how talented the national team is; it won’t be easy. I’ve spoken with several of them, and I’ve told them I won’t make it easy for them, that I’m going to fight for my spot, that I’ll be there battling no matter what.

"They should know that I'm there trying to earn my place to go to the World Cup."

One player who will also be hoping to be there is his fellow countryman and former team mate Jhon Arias.

The forward's short lived spell at Molineux came to an end after just six months - when he was sold for £21.5m earlier this month.

Asked about the move, Mosquera was tight lipped on his opinion but insists Rias was one of the best players he has seen.

He added: "I'm not one to give opinions, especially not about Jhoncito. He's an excellent player, one of the best I've ever seen. He was here, but he wasn't getting much playing time, and that led him to make a different decision, because the World Cup is also coming up.

"He has a very clear objective, and I think it's no secret that he's a player who can contribute a lot to us. I didn't talk to him much about the decision he was making.”