West Brom managerial update with club legend handed chance

Morrison, 39, has been placed in interim charge of the relegation-battling Baggies for the third time following Tuesday night's decision to sack Eric Ramsay after a winless nine-game tenure.

The former midfield star was caretaker for the final two fixtures of last season after Tony Mowbray's dismissal and managed the FA Cup tie at Swansea at the beginning of last month.

Morrison, who was first-team coach under both Mowbray, Ryan Mason and Ramsay, has previously revealed his desire to become a head coach.

It is understood he will have the opportunity to put his case forward beginning in Saturday's critical Championship six-pointer away to second-bottom Oxford United.