Round-up: Jones at the double as Shrewsbury end wait for win

Jones scored twice in the first half as Town’s Women claimed a valuable 2-1 West Midlands League win over Cound Court.

And Tidman-Poole praised her attitude, revealing she later admitted missing chances to make the score more emphatic.

“You have to be in there to create the opportunities and I think Maddie showed a lot of desire,” she said.

“She will be the first to go away and look at other chances where she should have been a lot better.

“But she is the type of player who takes responsibility for that. We had a bit of a joke about it afterward. Yes, she got two but it should probably have been four.”

The win was Shrewsbury’s first in the league since December, following back-to-back defeats and a string of postponements.

“It puts us back on track,” added Tidman-Poole. “Every team is going to hit a point in the season when things are a bit tough.

“A big message about today was a restart. I think the girls executed mostly today. In the first half we completely controlled the tempo.”

Shrewsbury next face Telford Town in the County Cup and their opponents will be in high spirits after thumping Whitchurch Alport 6-0 in Division One North.Maddi Hawthorne scored twice for Telford, with Skye Hipkiss, Milana Strickley, Lucy Warner and Abby White also on the mark in a result which kept them third in the table.

Shrewsbury Up and Comers maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Shropshire League with a 4-2 win at Albrighton.

Closet challengers Worthen Juniors, who have a game in hand, recorded a thumping 5-0 home victory over Allscott Heath Development.

The biggest win of the week went to Broseley Ladies, who put seven without reply past Bridgnorth Spartans, while Newport Girls edged out Prees United 1-0.