Wilkin desperate to end his play-off hoodoo with AFC Telford United

The Bucks boss led Telford to the Southern Central Premier final last season, only to lose 1-0 to Leamington in front of more than 4,000 supporters at New Bucks Head.

And after a number of near misses with former club Brackley Town, who themselves earned automatic promotion on Saturday under former Telford boss Gavin Cowan, Wilkin is ready to go one step further this time around.

“I’ve not had the best record in winning play-off games recently, but in my first experiences of them I managed to win three out of four,” he said. “Since then it’s been more challenging and I’ve missed out against some good sides, but to have the chance and opportunity to go again is pleasing, and hopefully we can go one better.”

The Bucks boss continued: “It doesn't really (provide anymore motivation), but I guess it does mean I show a bit more resolve in certain situations.

“It’s a great way to win and a very tough way to lose, which is something I certainly understand and helps me make sure I don’t get carried away in certain situations.

“I’ve had some great moments, and I’ve had some difficult moments, but you won’t always get things going your way and what it has taught me is that I still have a real hunger and desire to want to go and do well in it.

“We’ve got a different group of players to what we did last season, in a different situation against a different team, and it’ll come down to who handles the situation the best on the evening.

“There’s a great opportunity for us on Wednesday and hopefully we can stay up to our work and earn ourselves another chance.”