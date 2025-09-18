Vitor Pereira puts pen to paper on new three-year Wolves contract

As exclusively revealed by the Express & Star on Wednesday, the 57-year-old has been in advanced negotiations with Wolves this week over a new and improved deal.

An agreement has now been reached and the club have moved to announce it before Wolves' crunch Premier League fixture against Leeds at Molineux on Saturday.

Pereira came into the season in the final year of his deal but has now signed new terms until the summer of 2028.

Pereira said: “I’m very proud to be Wolves head coach, it's an honour for me.

Vitor Pereira (Picture: Wolves)

"This is the club that gave me the chance to come to the Premier League, the best league in the world. The people here embraced me as a member of the family, me and my staff we feel very good in the city, among the supporters.

“That’s why I really believe that with our work, with our supporters, with the support of the club, the fans and the city together, we will do it. We will increase our level, with ambition to make our supporters proud on the pitch.

“This is the moment that we need to be united. We are a one club city, and this city loves football. It is a passion.

"This is the spirit that we need to create together, to face and to compete with the best teams in this league.”

Pereira arrived at Wolves in December last year with the club sitting 19th in the league with just nine points and he masterminded a turnaround that saw Wolves secure safety by April.

He picked up seven points from his first three games in charge before enjoying a club record six consecutive Premier League wins, earning Pereira a nomination for the top flight manager of the season award.

Vitor Pereira (Picture: Wolves)

Chairman Jeff Shi insisted earlier this month that he was keen for stability on and off the pitch, with Pereira remaining at the helm, and despite Wolves losing their opening four Premier League matches, he has now rewarded the head coach with a new deal.

Shi said: “Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He’s brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful.

“What he achieved last season was excellent, with a highly competitive record, including six Premier League wins in a row and a deserved nomination for the Manager of the Season award.

“Now is a time for stability. Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff.”