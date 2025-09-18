Leeds boss makes attacking demand before Wolves clash

Leeds have yet to score in open play this season, with their opening-day win against Everton sealed through Lukas Nmecha’s penalty, and Farke said that is his only criticism of his side after their first four league matches.

He said: “When you see the bigger picture – chances created, expected goals, shots – we are not in a bad position. What we have to improve is our cutting edge, the efficiency to score more goals.

“You have to make sure you reward yourself and this is the only thing I can criticise and what is missing, but we had a similar conversation at the beginning of last season.

“To be a bit more effective, and this was a major topic on the training ground, to bring the players in front of goal, to work on their decision-making in the box and their sharpness and also their confidence a little bit.”

Leeds, bidding for their first away win of the season against a Wolves side who sit rock-bottom after losing all four of their Premier League games, could be without both Dan James (core muscle) and Willy Gnonto (calf) at Molineux.

Karl Darlow will resume in goal in the absence of Lucas Perri (thigh) and Farke confirmed both Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe are in contention to start.

On his side’s first four matches following promotion, Farke added: “I’m pretty happy that we are pretty rock-solid during most periods. This is always key for a newly-promoted side to give you a chance of survival.”

When asked if it was a must win game, he added: "I heard this 46 times last season. I go into every game thinking it's a must-win.

"If not possible, we want to make sur we don’t lose. Go into every game wanting to win but even so, we won’t stay in the Premier League with seven points.

"Nothing major is achieved. Even with a loss or draw, nothing has been decided yet. It makes our life easier.

"They've not had the start they wanted in terms of points. Very experienced side though, done some proper business in the transfer window."