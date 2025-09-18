West Brom boss gives most encouraging Josh Maja update yet ahead of Middlesbrough trip

Last season's 12-goal top scorer Maja last started for the Baggies on January 4 but underwent surgery on a stress injury in his leg thereafter, which he was still recovering from throughout pre-season.

The 26-year-old's contract at the club expires at the end of this season and his minutes so far this term have been limited to cameos from the bench.

But, as Albion try to respond from last weekend's first league defeat against Derby with a trip to Middlesbrough on Friday night, Mason revealed Maja is in a positive place to play a "massive part" for his side.

"He's getting there," Mason said. "He's getting closer, for sure. Training's been good, he's progressing really well. We're happy with where he's at.

"We've got over 40-odd league games still to go currently and I'm sure Josh Maja's going to play a massive part in those games."

Summer signing Aune Heggebo, the £4.7million recruit from Brann, has so far led the line for Mason's side this term.

Heggebo has impressed with his industry but is yet to score in the league for his new side.

Asked if Maja is physically ready to start, Mason replied: "Yeah, I think he's fit enough. It's my decision now.

"Also understanding, like I've said all along, he had a very, very long time out injured and it's about picking the right time for him to get in and stay in because it's a long season, there's so many games.

"They come around so thick and fast and every training day at the moment he's progressing, he's getting stronger, he's getting quicker. So that's good news for us."

Mason added of Maja, a 2023 free transfer from Bordeaux: "First of all, he can score goals at this level. We see that last season, he's an intelligent player. I think different games will probably suit him more.

"He's a member of a squad that we value highly and we need him. We need him to perform at his level to help us. That's been the challenge for the last period, to try to get him up to that level where he's in a good place where he can do that."