West Brom who's out and who's a doubt: Defensive boost for Boro but attackers sidelined

The Baggies have been defensively solid in an encouraging start to the season under the new head coach but are looking to respond from a first Championship defeat last time out against Derby.

And Albion welcomed one senior player back to training this week as summer recruit Krystian Bielik joined his colleagues as preparation for the trip to the Riverside Stadium ramped up.

The experienced Bielik, 27, is yet to make his Albion bow after a £1.5million move from Birmingham City this summer. He was an unused substitute in the win at Wrexham in mid-August following his signing, but has not featured since.

See the latest bill of health at The Hawthorns ahead of the Boro clash below.

Krystian Bielik - muscle

The versatile defender returned to full training this week and is expected to be in contention to make the squad in the north east.

Albion are reasonably well-stocked in a transformed defence, but have named two goalkeepers on the bench in recent weeks, with Bielik likely to come into Mason's matchday thoughts.

Mason said: "We need him. That's why we brought him into the club. It's always difficult when you come into a new club and there's a new training stimulus.

"At the same time, it was disappointing because it happened so soon after joining, but that's behind him now. He's back with the training group and he's in a good place."

Karlan Grant - muscle

Albion have been coy with any timeframe on the availability of left-sided attacker Grant.

He started the first two league games of the season against Blackburn and Wrexham, but lost his place to Mikey Johnston after the latter and was a 30-minute substitute in the draw against Portsmouth on August 23.

Grant has not featured since, with Mason citing a muscle injury. The head coach said in his press conference on Thursday morning that Grant is still being assessed by the day but he is not expected to make a return any time soon.

Daryl Dike - thigh

Striker Dike and attacking midfielder Bany have both been sidelined since towards the end of the pre-season with muscle problems.

Dike played in the majority of Albion's pre-season friendlies but succumbed to a thigh problem in his latest fitness frustration. An initial post-September international break timeframe was given but Dike has yet to return to training, though is closing in on that stage.

Tammer Bany - hamstring

Like Dike, attacking midfielder Bany is yet to return to training after the latest injury frustration in his first year as an Albion player.

The Dane, a £3.3m January signing, was sidelined after limping out the friendly against Dynamo Kyiv in Austria. Mason said he is another closing on a training return.

Alex Williams - ankle

Unfortunately for the young right-back, 20, he fractured an ankle while in training on Wales under-21 duty earlier this month.

Williams has had successful surgery but is not expected to return until the new year. He had been enjoying a breakthrough period with the Baggies after making a senior bow in the EFL Cup and then playing as a substitute in the win at Stoke.