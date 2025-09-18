Wolves secure fresh loan to aid cash flow

The club have borrowed money against the asset of their famous stadium and money they will receive in the future from the broadcast companies, with company Alter Domus working as a security agent for the transaction between Wolves and Luxembourg-based company Enormous Victory, documents on Companies House show.

The Express & Star understands this is a new loan to replace an older one that was taken out during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a better rate of interest over a longer period of time.