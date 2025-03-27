Wolves targeting calculated risks for attacking reward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach has been able to turn Wolves' fortunes around as he closes in on securing Premier League safety.

Most of that work has done by making Wolves stronger defensively, but Pereira is also keen for his players to be exciting offensively and that means taking calculated risks for a bigger reward.

"I don't believe in football without risks, it's impossible," Pereira said.

"You must have the confidence to take risks, but the right risks, in the right position, in the right moment.

"I don't want my defender playing one against one, dribbling with the striker in my box. I'm not talking about this kind of risk.

"I'm talking about risks that the team can control.