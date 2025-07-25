Callum Styles looking to take final-day feeling into new West Brom season

Styles, 25, is keen to continue where he left off on the final day of last season with a double in the 5-3 rout of Luton Town at The Hawthorns.

Those goals more than doubled the Hungary international's haul for his debut Albion campaign to three.

And with a full pre-season under new head head Mason, Styles is optimistic the new boss's forward-thinking style will help him make an impact in the final third.

"You always want to score as much as you can in any position," said Styles.

"It's something I will try to improve on season by season."