Callum Styles looking to take final-day feeling into new West Brom season
Albion left-back Callum Styles is optimistic he can improve on his attacking outlay under Ryan Mason this season.
Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Styles, 25, is keen to continue where he left off on the final day of last season with a double in the 5-3 rout of Luton Town at The Hawthorns.
Those goals more than doubled the Hungary international's haul for his debut Albion campaign to three.
And with a full pre-season under new head head Mason, Styles is optimistic the new boss's forward-thinking style will help him make an impact in the final third.
"You always want to score as much as you can in any position," said Styles.
"It's something I will try to improve on season by season."